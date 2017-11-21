Music from within the Cell

Music is and has been a major part of life on earth, and it is not just birds and whales that sing. It has been proposed that humans already sang before we developed language, and that music is closely linked to social contact between humans. Music is typically experienced in groups, part of our evolution since a wide range of cultures invented instruments and songs, and even rooted in our biology (1).

But what if music and life share an even deeper basis? What if music and DNA, the basis of life on earth, share a common principal? And consequently, what would it sound like if DNA and the coded proteins could be translated into music?

Kenshi Hayashi and Nobuo Munakata, two of the first scientists since the discovery of DNA asked and answered the question what DNA sequences could sound like. During the 80s when no computer-assisted analyses tools for DNA sequence analysis existed yet, the two scientists from Tokyo, Japan thought about a way to simplify and facilitate the tedious endeavour of handling DNA sequences. They assigned solmization syllables to the four nucleotides that constitute DNA: “re” for guanine (G), “mi” for cysteine (C), “sol” for thymine (T) and “la” for adenine (A), as well as additional further specifications for G and C- and A and T-rich regions (2) to create the first DNA-based music. Munakata refined this system and later released electronic songs based on nucleotide and amino acid sequences on this web page ( www.toshima.ne.jp/~edogiku/index.html ). Some of the songs are melodic, such as the “Catalog of Restriction Enzyme” (enzymes that cut DNA strands), while others such as “Coupling Made Easy by RecA-DNA Complex” sound a bit chaotic.

The evolutionary biologist Susumu Ohno attended to the question if there is a common principal to music and DNA. He proposed that the principle of recurrence is the basis for both music and coding DNA sequences. He argued that in the light of evolutionary theory, primordial nucleotide sequences in the form of oligomers existed initially and that genomes evolved from these. Ultimately, genomes as a whole are based on repetition of genes whose coding sequences consist of truncated, extended and base-substituted variances of these primordial oligomers (bases are the differentiating parts of nucleotides). Similarly, music is also based on recurrences of different tones and sound sequences. Ohno developed an elaborate system to translate DNA sequences into music by assigning two consecutive positions in the octave scale to each nucleotide. This assignment was based on the molecular weight of the nucleotides: A and G as purines occupy the lower end of the octave scale, while C and T as pyrimidines occupy the upper end. The big surprise came when Ohno reversed this process and translated Chopin Nocturne Op. 55, No. 1 into a sequence of 160 nucleotides. This sequence very closely resembled a part of the open reading frame (ORF – a DNA sequence that encodes a protein) of a specific enzyme in mice that is involved in the expression of proteins based on DNA (the last exon of the large subunit of the RNA polymerase II) (3-5). Ohno continued his work in this field and translated different sequences into classical music pieces, such as “Music Based on part of an Immunoglobulin Gene” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Q1EkWtff2I), and “A Song in Praise of Peptide Palindromes” (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RNLG-ol75Q).